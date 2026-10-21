logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

33 Clear Water Bay announces first price list of 73 units

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau, Fonnie Chan, William Chan and marketing and sales manager Tony Fong
From left: marketing and sales assistant manager Kong Lau, Fonnie Chan, William Chan and marketing and sales manager Tony Fong

The first phase of Kowloon Development’s (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay has announced its first price list of 73 units featuring two-to three-bedroom layouts, with discounted prices from HK$10.13 million to HK$14.43 million, and an average discounted price per square foot of HK$23,910. The 73 units are to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The units range in size from 492 to 536 sq ft, with discounted prices per sq ft from HK$19,982 to HK$27,587.

The price list comprises 58 two-bedroom units with studios and 15 three-bedroom units, according to marketing and sales manager William Chan. 

The project has sold 16 units to date, generating over HK$230 million in revenue, according to Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development. The project received over 2,000 inquiries, primarily from potential buyers including young professionals and young families, with a significant number inquiring about two-bedroom units.

 

 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Villa Lucca sells 3,327-sq-ft villa for HK$74.8 mn
PROPERTY
3 hours ago
Victor Tin
One Marina releases brochure for 451 units
PROPERTY
20-10-2026 18:37 HKT
Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure
Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure
PROPERTY
20-10-2026 16:47 HKT
New World Development and China Merchants Land recently broke ground on their jointly developed property development project.
NWD and China Merchants Land break ground on Tseung Kwan O residential project
PROPERTY
20-10-2026 15:37 HKT
An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.
China's new home prices fall again as recovery remains elusive
PROPERTY
19-10-2026 17:27 HKT
The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales
The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales
PROPERTY
19-10-2026 15:23 HKT
The Atlas I sells out 220 units in second round, reaping over $1.2b
The Atlas I sells out 220 units in second round, reaping over $1.2b
PROPERTY
17-10-2026 20:00 HKT
Taikoo Place
Swire Properties and Chinachem to redevelop Taikoo Place site for new office tower
PROPERTY
16-10-2026 16:56 HKT
Bernadette Linn.
HK government vows action over construction defects across projects: Bernadette Linn
PROPERTY
15-10-2026 19:58 HKT
The Atlas I.
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times
PROPERTY
15-10-2026 18:49 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.