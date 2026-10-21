33 Clear Water Bay announces first price list of 73 units

The first phase of Kowloon Development’s (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay has announced its first price list of 73 units featuring two-to three-bedroom layouts, with discounted prices from HK$10.13 million to HK$14.43 million, and an average discounted price per square foot of HK$23,910. The 73 units are to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis on Sunday.

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The units range in size from 492 to 536 sq ft, with discounted prices per sq ft from HK$19,982 to HK$27,587.

The price list comprises 58 two-bedroom units with studios and 15 three-bedroom units, according to marketing and sales manager William Chan.

The project has sold 16 units to date, generating over HK$230 million in revenue, according to Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development. The project received over 2,000 inquiries, primarily from potential buyers including young professionals and young families, with a significant number inquiring about two-bedroom units.