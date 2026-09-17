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PROPERTY

One Toscana to tender 15 units next Monday

PROPERTY
57 mins ago
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From left: Alexander Lee, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents and Raymond Chan.
From left: Alexander Lee, director of CITIC Pacific Property Agents and Raymond Chan.

HKR International (0480) and CITIC Pacific's One Toscana in Discovery Bay has uploaded the first sales arrangement on Thursday, launching 15 units for sale via tender next Monday.

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Located in blocks 6 and 9, the first batch includes 10 two-bedroom units and 5 three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 597 to 1,061 square feet.

The pricing takes reference from residential projects in Mid-levels Central, Mid-levels West, and Southern District, said Raymond Chan, assistant general manager of sales and marketing of HKRI.


 

 

One ToscanaHKR InternationalCITIC Pacific

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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