One Toscana to tender 15 units next Monday

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HKR International (0480) and CITIC Pacific's One Toscana in Discovery Bay has uploaded the first sales arrangement on Thursday, launching 15 units for sale via tender next Monday.
Located in blocks 6 and 9, the first batch includes 10 two-bedroom units and 5 three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 597 to 1,061 square feet.
The pricing takes reference from residential projects in Mid-levels Central, Mid-levels West, and Southern District, said Raymond Chan, assistant general manager of sales and marketing of HKRI.