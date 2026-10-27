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FINANCE

CSTS Enterprises appoints James Alba-Duignan as managing director

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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James Alba-Duignan
James Alba-Duignan

CSTS Enterprises, a New York-based sports, entertainment, integrated media and travel technology company, on Tuesday named James Alba-Duignan as managing director, Commercial Alignment and Development to drive strategic commercial growth, focusing on payment solutions for the travel sector.

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Alba-Duignan has over 25 years of international experience spanning payments, financial services, travel and technology. He held senior roles at Discover Financial Services, now under Capital One, as regional vice president and head of Commercial Payment Solutions, and as regional director at American Express. 

He specializes in partnerships, business development and commercial innovation, advising clients on business-to-business and travel payments, virtual cards, merchant-of-record models and growth strategies.

Abel Zhao, chief executive and executive director of CSTS Enterprises, said the appointment strengthens the company's ability to build new ventures and partnerships and to create long-term value for clients and partners.

Alba-Duignan said, "CSTS has built a rare combination of travel, sports, entertainment and technology businesses. The opportunity now is to connect them commercially, so that each one makes the others stronger. Payments is a natural place to start, because travel sits at the heart of how our clients and audiences spend. I look forward to building that."

 

Frank Feng

 

CSTS Enterprisespaymenttravel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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