Hong Kong-based bank raises mortgage maximum rebates to 2 percent

A has raised its mortgage rebates from a maximum of 1.4 percent to 2 percent, the highest in Hong Kong, for loan amounts exceeding HK$2 million and non-mortgage insurance schemes with loan amounts exceeding HK$3 million.

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Eligible buyers under the talent scheme can receive an additional 0.5 percent rebate, bringing the maximum cash rebate to 2.5 percent.

If the application is submitted online, an additional HK$300 online application rebate.

The bank also offers green mortgage rebates, with an additional rebate of HK$1,000, HK$2,000 and HK$3,000 for loans of HK$2 million, HK$3 million and HK$5 million respectively.

This brings mortgage rebates back to a near three-year high since 2023, Centaline Property commented, adding that most banks offer mortgage rebates ranging from 1.2 percent to 1.5 percent.

The gap in mortgage rebate rates between banks has further widened due to increased differences in the variety and competitiveness of mortgage products offered by banks and overall funding costs, the property agency further explained.