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PROPERTY

Mount Broadcast tender sells four-bedroom unit for $48.83 million

PROPERTY
38 mins ago
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Mount Broadcast.
Mount Broadcast.

Lai Sun Development’s (0488) luxury residential project, Mount Broadcast, in Kowloon Tong, sold a four-bedroom multi-storey unit for HK$48.83 million after tendering 10 units on Wednesday.

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The units span 1,322 square feet. Its HK$36,937 worth price per sq ft sets a new high among the multi-storey units within Broadcast Drive.
 

Mount BroadcastLai Sun Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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From left: Ray Chu, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager, Alice Wong, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant vice president, DLN Architects Limited’s executive director Daniel Chan, Lai Sun Development Group Property (HK) chief executive Allan Chan, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency senior vice president Julian Poon, HBA Hong Kong partner Mathew Lui, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency property sales manager Oscar Shum, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager Shaireen Liu
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