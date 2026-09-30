Mount Broadcast tender sells four-bedroom unit for $48.83 million

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Lai Sun's Mount Broadcast to launch units by tender shortly
03-09-2026 18:28 HKT
Lai Sun secures 96pc bondholder backing, cuts debts by $2 billion
10-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Lai Sun applies to relax building height limit for Kotewall Road project
07-07-2026 20:09 HKT
Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday
29-06-2026 18:47 HKT
Lai Sun reportedly offloading its half of CCB Tower
29-07-2025 18:10 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II closes registration nearly 21 times oversubscribed
24-07-2025 17:34 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II in Wong Chuk Hang 16 times oversubscribed
23-07-2025 16:56 HKT