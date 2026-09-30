Mount Broadcast tender sells four-bedroom unit for $48.83 million

Lai Sun Development’s (0488) luxury residential project, Mount Broadcast, in Kowloon Tong, sold a four-bedroom multi-storey unit for HK$48.83 million after tendering 10 units on Wednesday.

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The units span 1,322 square feet. Its HK$36,937 worth price per sq ft sets a new high among the multi-storey units within Broadcast Drive.

