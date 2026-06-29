Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday

Lai Sun Development's (0488) Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast released its sales brochure on Monday, introducing 46 units to the market.

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The project consists of 44 three- and four-bedroom units, alongside two houses. The units range from 1,089 to 2,217 square feet, while the two houses span 2,623 and 2,621 square feet, respectively.

The developer mentioned that the project's show flats are currently being prepared and added that the project has received nearly 1,000 inquiries since its naming.