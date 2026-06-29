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PROPERTY

Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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from its official website.
from its official website.

Lai Sun Development's (0488) Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast released its sales brochure on Monday, introducing 46 units to the market.

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The project consists of 44 three- and four-bedroom units, alongside two houses. The units range from 1,089 to 2,217 square feet, while the two houses span 2,623 and 2,621 square feet, respectively.

The developer mentioned that the project's show flats are currently being prepared and added that the project has received nearly 1,000 inquiries since its naming.

 

Mount BroadcastKowloon Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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