Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday

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Pavilia Rosa may increase prices for remaining price-list units
10-06-2026 17:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa fetches nearly HK$2.3b from sale of 40 units on Thursday
04-06-2026 16:30 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday
03-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units
01-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units
27-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT
NWD's Pavilia Rosa to upload sales brochure next week
13-05-2026 16:17 HKT
Man falls into atrium at Festival Walk, dies in hospital
12-02-2026 20:00 HKT
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT