logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Lai Sun Development launches exchange offer for US$493 million 5pc notes, easing short-term liquidity pressure

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Lai Sun
Lai Sun

Lai Sun Development (0488) announced on Monday the launch of an exchange offer and consent solicitation for its existing 5 percent guaranteed notes, which are due on July 28, with an outstanding principal of US$493 million (HK$3.85 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company said the move aims to alleviate its short-term liquidity pressure, providing it with additional time to maximize asset value realization and implement an orderly deleveraging in the current challenging commercial real estate market.

It noted that the transaction is structured to align with noteholders’ interests by enhancing repayment terms through upfront repayment and new notes, with the objective of securing broad noteholders’ support and achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.

According to Lai Sun, noteholders who vote in favor of the transaction will benefit from: 30 percent cash upfront repayment of principal on the settlement date of 28 July 2026, or no later than 28 September 2026 upon completion of the disposal of the company’s interest in 3 Connaught Road Central properties together with accrued and unpaid interest on the existing notes, as partial exit; exchange of the remaining principal amount of the existing notes into new notes with a 3-year tenor and an increased annual coupon of 8 percent; entitlement to an early consent fee of 1 percent (reducing to 0.25 percent after the early consent deadline); and cash sweep mechanism under the terms of the new notes, under which net proceeds from the company’s sale of specified assets (including five Hong Kong residential and UK investment properties) will be deposited into a designated account to ensure transparency and ring-fenced for early redemption of the new notes.

The company invited noteholders to vote in favor of approving certain amendments and waivers in respect of the existing notes, including an extension of the maturity date to 28 July 2029.

The early consent deadline is 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 29 June, while the final voting deadline is 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 7 July. The transaction is expected to settle and become effective on or around 28 July.
 

Lai Sun Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Julian Poon (third from the right)
Lai Sun Development names its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, offering 46 homes
PROPERTY
18-05-2026 17:13 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia has sold 574 flats as of the end of August, cashing nearly HK$10 billion. SING TAO
NWD rakes in over $14.6b from Deep Water Pavilia, The Pavilia Forest flat sales
PROPERTY
04-09-2025 16:00 HKT
The 27-story building includes 18 office floors and a banking hall leased to China Construction Bank. Photo by REUTERS
Lai Sun reportedly offloading its half of CCB Tower
FINANCE
29-07-2025 18:10 HKT
Cannas Ho, director of sales and marketing for special projects at New World Development, first left. SINGTAO
Deep Water Pavilia II closes registration nearly 21 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
24-07-2025 17:34 HKT
The developers will also release another 60 units for sale via tender on Friday. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia II in Wong Chuk Hang 16 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
23-07-2025 16:56 HKT
New homebuyers will miss out on discounts of up to 20pc previously offered for the project. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia reduces discounts on units
PROPERTY
22-06-2025 16:55 HKT
Unit prices are set to increase after the coming sales round. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
PROPERTY
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
More prospective buyers queue up to own units. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia releasing higher-priced units after Saturday sales round
PROPERTY
12-06-2025 17:31 HKT
Phase 5A of The Southside in Wong Chuk Hang will have two- to four-bedroom units up for sale. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia kicks off sales round with 138 units on Saturday
PROPERTY
10-06-2025 17:04 HKT
Home hunters view Deep Water Pavilia's listings. SING TAO
Deep Water Pavilia releases second price list with 50 upper-level flats
PROPERTY
08-06-2025 16:09 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
16 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.