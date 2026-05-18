Lai Sun Development names its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, offering 46 homes

Lai Sun Development (0488) has named its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, which provides 46 homes.

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The project consists of 20 three-bedroom units, 20 four-bedroom units, four special units, and two houses. The units range from 1,100 to 2,200 square feet, while the houses are around 2,600 sq ft.

Lai Sun Development's vice president, Julian Poon Yui-man, said the project will release the sales brochure this month and launch into the market as early as next quarter.

He said the selling price will be based on luxury apartments in Kowloon and on Hong Kong Island, adding that the project has received numerous inquiries, many from mainland customers.

The site where Mount Broadcast is located was formerly the Radio Television Hong Kong Education Television Center. Lai Sun Development acquired the plot in 2021 for over HK$1.61 billion, or HK$22,465 per sq ft.

