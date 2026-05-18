Lai Sun Development names its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, offering 46 homes

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Lai Sun reportedly offloading its half of CCB Tower
29-07-2025 18:10 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II closes registration nearly 21 times oversubscribed
24-07-2025 17:34 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia II in Wong Chuk Hang 16 times oversubscribed
23-07-2025 16:56 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia reduces discounts on units
22-06-2025 16:55 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia entering second sales round 53 times oversubscribed
19-06-2025 17:25 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia kicks off sales round with 138 units on Saturday
10-06-2025 17:04 HKT
Deep Water Pavilia releases second price list with 50 upper-level flats
08-06-2025 16:09 HKT
Deepwater Pavilia sells over $1b in sea-view apartments upon launch
27-05-2025 16:24 HKT