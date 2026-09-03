Lai Sun's Mount Broadcast to launch units by tender shortly

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NWD’s Pavilia Rosa launches five units for sale next Monday
09-07-2026 17:11 HKT
Pavilia Rosa sells two-bedroom unit for over HK$19 mln
07-07-2026 16:46 HKT
Mount Broadcast uploads sales brochure on Monday
29-06-2026 18:47 HKT
Pavilia Rosa may increase prices for remaining price-list units
10-06-2026 17:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa fetches nearly HK$2.3b from sale of 40 units on Thursday
04-06-2026 16:30 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday
03-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units
01-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units
27-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT