Lai Sun's Mount Broadcast to launch units by tender shortly

Lai Sun Development's (0488) luxury residential project in Kowloon Tong Mount Broadcast, has obtained its occupation permit and is expected to launch its first batch of units via tender in the near term.

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The project has received around 2,000 inquiries since naming in May, with half from local customers and half from mainland customers.

The developer noted that the show flats will open to prospective buyers for viewing in the middle of the month, with the first sales arrangements to be launched later this month.

Mount Broadcast consists of 44 three- and four-bedroom units, alongside two houses. The units range from 1,089 to 2,217 square feet, while the two houses span 2,623 and 2,621 sq ft, respectively.





