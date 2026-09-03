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PROPERTY

Lai Sun's Mount Broadcast to launch units by tender shortly

PROPERTY
20 mins ago
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From left: Ray Chu, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager, Alice Wong, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant vice president, DLN Architects Limited’s executive director Daniel Chan, Lai Sun Development Group Property (HK) chief executive Allan Chan, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency senior vice president Julian Poon, HBA Hong Kong partner Mathew Lui, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency property sales manager Oscar Shum, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager Shaireen Liu
From left: Ray Chu, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager, Alice Wong, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant vice president, DLN Architects Limited’s executive director Daniel Chan, Lai Sun Development Group Property (HK) chief executive Allan Chan, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency senior vice president Julian Poon, HBA Hong Kong partner Mathew Lui, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency property sales manager Oscar Shum, Lai Sun Real Estate Agency’s assistant property manager Shaireen Liu

Lai Sun Development's (0488) luxury residential project in Kowloon Tong Mount Broadcast, has obtained its occupation permit and is expected to launch its first batch of units via tender in the near term.

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The project has received around 2,000 inquiries since naming in May, with half from local customers and half from mainland customers.

The developer noted that the show flats will open to prospective buyers for viewing in the middle of the month, with the first sales arrangements to be launched later this month.

Mount Broadcast consists of 44 three- and four-bedroom units, alongside two houses. The units range from 1,089 to 2,217 square feet, while the two houses span 2,623 and 2,621 sq ft, respectively.



 

Mount BroadcastKowloon Tong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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