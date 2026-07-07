Swiss refiner MKS PAMP marks inagural trades on Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing

MKS PAMP, a leading Swiss precious metals and financial services company, said on Tuesday that it has participated in the first market transactions through Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing, including the first HAU gold trades.

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The company, which specializes in the trading, refining, and minting of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, completed the first physical gold trade with Bank of China (Hong Kong) (3988), accompanied by the transfer of bullion from the Shanghai Gold Exchange International vault into Hong Kong's clearing ecosystem.

It said the transaction demonstrates the strength of Hong Kong’s integrated infrastructure and its ability to connect mainland flows with global markets.

MKS PAMP also completed an inaugural unallocated loco Hong Kong (HAU) trade with HSBC Hong Kong, highlighting Hong Kong’s strengths in the evolving precious metals ecosystem by showcasing both the efficient movement of physical bullion and the growing liquidity of its unallocated gold market.

James Emmett, chief executive of MKS PAMP, said the company has supported the development of the Asia-Pacific gold market for decades. Participating in the launch of Hong Kong's new central clearing and settlement system is another important milestone, reflecting the growing connectivity between mainland China and international markets.