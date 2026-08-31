Swiss man arrested over deadly rave shooting: police

A 43-year-old Swiss man was arrested Monday on "strong suspicion" of being behind a rare deadly gun attack at a rave in Switzerland.

Gunfire erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning as an annual rave was winding down at the racecourse in Aarau, capital of Switzerland's northern Aargau canton.

The attack triggered an international manhunt for the shooter, who left an Italian woman dead and wounded five others, some seriously.

"A 43-year-old Swiss man was apprehended shortly before 1:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday)," Aargau police said in a statement.

"The man was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime.

"Investigations into the exact sequence of events, the background, and the possible motive are currently under way.

"At this stage, it is believed a lone perpetrator was involved."

In a statement earlier Monday, the cantonal police said that partygoers were preparing to go home when several shots were fired "at a group of people".

A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed. "She died instantly, despite attempts to resuscitate her," said the police, adding that five others were injured.

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said two Italians were among those wounded.

However the Aargau police said on Monday that those hurt were four Swiss men and a German woman, aged between 24 and 31.

They were taken to hospital "with injuries ranging from minor to serious", police said.

(AFP)