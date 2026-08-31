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FINANCE

Prudential launches PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay for Hong Kong newcomers

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A picture shows a huge advertising board for British insuruer Prudential on the top of a building in Hong Kong. AFP
A picture shows a huge advertising board for British insuruer Prudential on the top of a building in Hong Kong. AFP

General Insurance Hong Kong launched PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay on Monday, a first-in-market protection plan designed specifically for newcomers settling in Hong Kong, as the city's talent inflow trend boosted the demand for healthcare support among newcomers.

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The plan provides protection tailored to the needs of individuals and families during their initial settlement period, covering key areas including basic medical protection, personal accident, residence protection, compassionate visits and insured children's education expenses. 

Prudential's "Arriving Talent Deep-Dive Study" revealed that 94 percent of newly arrived talent faced various challenges during their initial settlement period, with healthcare support emerging as one of their most pressing concerns, while 80 percent of respondents had purchased or were considering purchasing insurance due to healthcare concerns. 

Among those who had already purchased insurance in Hong Kong, 73 percent did so within their first year of arrival and 93 percent within the first two years, highlighting the urgent demand for protection solutions among newcomers, the study showed.

Meanwhile, optional outpatient coverage is available for clients, covering general practitioner and specialist consultations, prescribed medication, X-ray and laboratory test expenses, Prudential said.

To complement the protection plan, the insurer also unveiled the PruLivingHK platform that offers practical resources, exclusive privileges and value-added services to help newcomers and their families settle into life in Hong Kong with confidence.

Besides, customers who successfully apply for PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay from September 4 to December 31 can enjoy 50 percent off the first-year premium, and will also receive first-year premium discount coupons for PRUChoice Home Insurance, PRUChoice Maid Insurance, and PRUChoice Motor Insurance. 

Eligible customers may also have the chance to receive a set of Accommodation and Entertainment Experience Package, including a 2-day-1-night Hotel Stay. 

Prudential.
Prudential.

 

PrudentialinsuranceRUChoice Hong Kong StayHong Kongtalentnewcomerhealthcare

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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