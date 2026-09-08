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NEWS

HK astronaut Lai Ka-ying lead live Tinagong classroom from orbit on Wed

NEWS
1 hour ago
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More than 100 days into her spaceflight, Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying will beam down to her former secondary school on Wednesday as she and the Shenzhou-23 crew lead an orbital "Tiangong Classroom" science session.

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The Education Bureau announced the event this afternoon, inviting primary and secondary schools to watch the live science experiments from the Tiangong space station on Wednesday morning.

Jointly organized by the governments of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the special session offers students a rare opportunity to interact directly with the three-member Shenzhou-23 crew.

The approximately 90-minute session will kick off at 9.50 am, with sources indicate that the main Hong Kong ground venue will be hosted at Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College—Lai’s alma mater.

It is understood that Lai, alongside commander Zhu Yangzhu and astronaut Zhang Zhiyuan, will serve as a "space teacher" to deliver lectures, demonstrate experiments, and engage in a dialogue between space and Earth.

Education officials said the session aims to foster scientific curiosity among students, deepen their understanding of aerospace technology, and enhance their patriotism and national identity.

Produced by China Central Television's Asia-Pacific Bureau, the live classroom will be broadcast locally by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) and other television networks.

Interested parties can watch the live broadcast online on the Information Services Department's website, the news.gov.hk Facebook page, and a dedicated themed website, as well as via coverage by local TV stations.

Tinagong classroomLai Ka-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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