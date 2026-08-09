Lai Ka-ying conducts VR experiments in space

Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying has been conducting various experiments, including wearing Virtual Reality (VR) gear and assisting with ultrasound tests aboard the Chinese space station, as the Shenzhou-23 mission surpasses 70 days in orbit.

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In an update posted to its official social media account on Sunday (Aug 9), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) released new footage detailing the latest work and daily life of the crew members over the past week.

The crew members performed ultrasound scans on specific muscle groups and also used force-measuring equipment to conduct grip strength tests, collecting data that will be used for research on the remodeling of sensitive muscle groups.

During a multi-person collaborative interface experiment, Lai wore a VR headset to perform behavioral tests, which included both individual perception and dual-person cooperative experiments.

Furthermore, the three astronauts interacted with a robot to carry out tactile interaction tests. The data gathered will be used to optimize the motion and behavioral planning methods of future on-orbit robots.

Using a structured-light three-dimensional camera, the team captured the postures of the astronauts using the space treadmill, providing critical data for conducting follow-up studies.