HK flag flies high in space as city's first astronaut sends wishes on HKSAR establishment day

As Hong Kong celebrated its 29th handover anniversary, the city's first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, delivered a sky-high tribute via video from China's Tiangong space station miles above home.

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The greeting came this morning at the celebration reception, which followed the flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and his wife Janet Lee Lam Lai-sim, former chief executives Leung Chun-ying, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, as well as Beijing’s liaison office director in Hong Kong, Zhou Ji were also present.

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The national flag and the HKSAR flag were raised at 8am along with the national anthem, accompanied by a water salute from a fireboat in Victoria Harbour and a fly-past by three Government Flying Service helicopters.

The celebration moved indoors to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for the reception, where top leaders were welcomed by the Hong Kong Children's Choir performing "In One Accord" — eight of whom had also performed at the 1997 ceremonies.

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Notably, a surprise video from Lai was screened before the toasts, showing her in a blue uniform with the HKSAR flag behind her. Lai expressed gratitude to the nation and wishes to the city, saying she was proud to showcase the HKSAR flag at the Tiangong space station on such an important occasion, describing it as proof of the precious opportunities under "one country, two systems."

As the city's first astronaut, she said her role in the national space program had shown her the country's commitment to advancing civilization and building a better future. She wished Hong Kong enduring prosperity and stability with the nation's backing.

Northern Metropolis entering “harvest period” from blueprint: John Lee

The reception continued with a recap of the government's work, where John Lee reported in his speech that the city’s governance has improved and long-term problems have been tackled under a results-oriented approach introduced over the past four years.

He highlighted policies ranging from the completion of Basic Law Article 23 legislation to the implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, which has delivered results.

Looking ahead, Lee noted the government is working to accelerate drafting Hong Kong's first five-year plan, covering citizens' livelihoods, and to strengthen the city's roles as an international financial, shipping, trade, and technology hub.

He also pointed to the city’s vision to build an international aviation hub, expand the offshore Renminbi(RMB) business hub, and create a commodities trading ecosystem.

Additionally, he stressed the government’s commitment to pushing forward with the Northern Metropolis project at full speed, with the goals of establishing a university town, fostering industry and technology, and creating a livable and business-friendly environment.

He called the project a strategic breakthrough for Hong Kong's development, noting that the Northern Metropolis has transitioned from a "blueprint" to a "harvesting period."

“The nation’s prosperity is Hong Kong’s strongest backbone,” Lee said, adding that July 1 also marks the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s founding.

In his closing remarks, the city leader voiced his belief that Hong Kong would break through the long storms, saying Hongkongers' adaptability would steer this Pearl of the Orient toward an even brighter future under "one country, two systems."