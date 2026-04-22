KMB launches new HK2 open-top bus route ahead of Labour Day Golden Week

Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) will launch a new open-top bus route, HK2, this Saturday (Apr 25), offering visitors a distinctly different open‑top bus experience during the Labour Day Golden Week.

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Departing from Kowloon Station, Route HK2 first heads to popular tourist spots, including Tsim Sha Tsui and High-Speed Rail West Kowloon Station, then travels along the West Kowloon Highway to cross Stonecutters Bridge and Tsing Ma Bridge.

Passengers can marvel at one of the world’s longest-span double-tower cable-stayed bridges and one of the world’s longest road-and-rail suspension bridges.

On the return trip, as the open-top bus ascends Tsing Ma Bridge, passengers can spot Ting Kau Bridge—the world’s first three-tower cable-stayed bridge—from afar.

Traveling along Tsing Yi North Coastal Road, the open-top bus will also pass beneath Ting Kau Bridge, allowing passengers to experience its grandeur up close.

It will then enter the West Kowloon Corridor, where the scenery shifts from the open reclaimed land of West Kowloon to the dense old buildings of Tai Kok Tsui and Mong Kok, before connecting to the historic Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station.

KMB stated that the new route aims to capitalize on the success of Route HK1, which was launched previously and proved highly popular among tourists, recording over 20,000 passenger trips during the first five days of the Lunar New Year.

With the government projecting 980,000 mainland tourists to visit Hong Kong during the upcoming Labour Day Golden Week, marking a 7 percent year-on-year increase, the bus operator hopes the HK2 will serve as a fresh and highly attractive option for visitors.

The HK2 route will operate daily from around 5pm to 10pm, with departures scheduled every hour. The full fare for the journey is set at HK$58.4, while KMB Monthly Pass holders can enjoy a significant 73 percent discount.