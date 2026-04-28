KMB powers up with $500m electric fleet loan

KMB announced Tuesday that a three-year HK$500 million loan has been signed with the Bank of China (Hong Kong), of which a HK$200 million green loan will be allocated to electric bus purchases.

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Operating the city's largest electric bus fleet, KMB currently has more than 80 electric buses serving the public on busy urban routes and in new development areas.

Notably, the fleet has clocked more than 8 million kilometers, cutting over 11,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the annual footprint of about 2,500 Hong Kong residents.

"We see green transport as our development goal," said KMB managing director Roger Lee Chak-cheong, adding the company’s experience running electric buses has shown the vehicles are well-suited for Hong Kong’s bus operations.

In response to the rise of electric vehicles, the KMB Academy introduced electric vehicle maintenance training programs, becoming one of the first four institutions accredited by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department to offer recognized repair courses.