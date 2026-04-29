$40 open-top bus rides headline KMB Golden Week deals

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KMB powers up with $500m electric fleet loan
28-04-2026 13:58 HKT
KMB launches new HK2 open-top bus route ahead of Labour Day Golden Week
22-04-2026 19:13 HKT
KMB, Citybus say refined oil prices have nearly tripled, seek govt help
10-04-2026 02:39 HKT
2 men loudly discuss prostitution on bus, sparking passenger backlash
07-04-2026 03:03 HKT
KMB and NLB seek bus franchises renewal as govt eyes service improvements
25-03-2026 21:16 HKT
Hong Kong Palace Museum and KMB to launch 'Pharaoh Cat Buses' on Mar 7
04-03-2026 18:32 HKT
KMB signals possible fare hike as revenue pressures mount
02-03-2026 18:58 HKT
KMB driver falls ill at wheel, bus hits railings and traffic light
25-12-2025 01:59 HKT