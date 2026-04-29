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NEWS

$40 open-top bus rides headline KMB Golden Week deals

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) has launched a series of promotions for the upcoming Labour Day Golden Week, including a discounted HK$40 fare for its “Skyline Tour” HK2 open-top bus experience to attract visitors.

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The promotion will run from May 1 to May 8, with fares reduced from the original HK$58.4.

The route offers passengers close-up views of the Stonecutters Bridge and Tsing Ma Bridge before entering the West Kowloon Corridor, where the scenery shifts to the dense urban landscape of Tai Kok Tsui and Mong Kok, before passing the historic Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station.

The fare reduction forms part of a broader effort by KMB to cater to increased tourist demand. Services for the “City Charm” HK1 open-top bus tour will also be enhanced based on passenger demand, allowing visitors to explore a wider range of attractions across the city.

Meanwhile, KMB is offering its tourist day pass at a promotional price of HK$40, down from HK$55. The pass allows unlimited travel on KMB and most Long Win Bus routes within a 24-hour period.

Additionally, KMB, Long Win Bus, and the Lok Ma Chau–Huanggang cross-boundary shuttle bus will step up services to cope with the expected surge in passenger traffic during the holiday period.

KMB

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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