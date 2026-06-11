Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge to pilot new five-second Seamless e-Channel

The Immigration Department will launch its new Seamless e-Channel service at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong port on June 25, allowing eligible residents to complete immigration clearance in just five seconds without stopping or presenting identification documents.

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The pilot scheme is open to Hong Kong permanent residents aged 11 or older who have traveled through the HZMB Hong Kong port at least 10 times in the past 90 days. Eligible travelers can register for the service immediately through the "Contactless e-Channel" mobile application.

Or Chung-yuk, Assistant Director (Information Systems), noted that around 50,000 qualified users are expected to benefit from the services.

Or Chung-yuk, Assistant Director (Information Systems), noted that around 50,000 qualified users are expected to benefit from the services, accounting for roughly 20 percent of the port’s total passenger flow.

He noted that the initiative is anticipated to significantly ease passenger flow and enhance overall clearance efficiency at the border.

The new e-channel uses facial recognition and AI-based image analysis to perform real-time identity verification as passengers pass through.

Users can keep walking throughout the process without presenting a Hong Kong identity card or e-channel QR code.

Or said the channel features an open-gate design. Gates will only close automatically if they detect unregistered users or people rushing through the channel.

Users are reminded to walk through the e-channel at a normal pace, look straight ahead, and keep an arm’s length apart.

They should not wear sunglasses, hats, face masks, or other items that obscure their faces.

They should also carry a valid Hong Kong ID card or valid travel documents at all times.

Or stressed that the service is currently on a pilot basis.

The department will collect operational data to review service performance and explore the possibility of extending the seamless e-channel to other border control points and opening it up to more eligible travelers in the future.