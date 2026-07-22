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NEWS

ImmD raids Tung Chung estate, arrests 5 over illegal workers hired for renovation work

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Immigration Department arrested three suspected illegal workers and two employers during a two-day operation at a newly occupied large housing estate in Tung Chung, targeting illegal workers engaged in renovation work, authorities said.

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The operation, codenamed "Contribute," was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investigators found that some renovation companies had been advertising one-stop renovation services at relatively low prices on social media platforms, allegedly hiring illegal workers to reduce costs and increase profits.

Officers searched 117 target flats and arrested three men aged between 32 and 42 on suspicion of being illegal workers. Two men, both aged 53, were arrested for allegedly employing illegal workers.

The Immigration Department also deployed publicity vehicles and staff to distribute leaflets at the estate, urging residents not to hire illegal workers.

Immigration Department illegal workers Tung Chung renovation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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