ImmD raids Tung Chung estate, arrests 5 over illegal workers hired for renovation work

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16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
Boy, 15, dies after fall at Tung Chung estate
21-07-2026 05:14 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Ngong Ping 360 celebrates 20 years with summer night rides
09-07-2026 10:00 HKT
Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested
23-06-2026 03:37 HKT
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge to pilot new five-second Seamless e-Channel
11-06-2026 17:43 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Homecoming crowds return to HK as Easter, Ching Ming holidays end
07-04-2026 13:17 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT