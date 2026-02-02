Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%

Uber has warned that a rumoured government cap of 10,000 to 15,000 ride-hailing licences would be insufficient to meet passenger demand, potentially leading to four failed ride-hailing attempts out of 10 during peak hours, double the waiting time, and a 70 per cent fare increase, while affecting the livelihoods of over 15,000 drivers.

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The Transport and Logistics Bureau submitted details of proposed amendments to subsidiary legislation regulating ride-hailing services to the Legislative Council on Monday. While the number of licences has not been officially confirmed, political circles suggest the figure will fall between 10,000 and 15,000.

Uber said more than 30,000 drivers have relied on ride-hailing platforms to make a living over the past year. A cap could immediately deprive more than 15,000 drivers of their income source and significantly reduce ride-hailing supply, severely impacting passenger travel.

The company emphasised that flexible supply is at the core of ride-hailing services, noting that demand in Hong Kong can vary by up to 66 per cent between the busiest and quietest times of the day.