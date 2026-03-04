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DH seizes unregistered pain relief medicine, arrests man in multi-district operation

NEWS
54 mins ago
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The Department of Health conducted operations across several districts on Wednesday, seizing about 100 boxes of suspected unregistered pain relief medicine, mostly labelled in Japanese, and arresting a 38-year-old man.

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Officers inspected pharmacies and retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, Sheung Shui and Yuen Long. The seized products, which did not bear a Hong Kong registration number, are suspected to contain ibuprofen and dihydrocodeine – both Part 1 poisons.

Under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance, unregistered pharmaceutical products or Part 1 poisons cannot be legally sold or possessed. Offenders face a fine of up to HK$100,000 and two years imprisonment upon conviction.

The DH reminded the public that all registered pharmaceutical products should carry a "HK-XXXXX" registration number on the packaging.

Department of Health unregistered medicine Part 1 poisons

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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