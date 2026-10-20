Predictable policies, transparent rules key to attract investment: Paul Chan

Predictable government policies and transparent rules are key to creating a friendly, attractive investment environment, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po told an APEC Business Advisory Council luncheon on Tuesday.

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Speaking to business leaders, Chan said enforceable contracts and clarity over the availability of land, power supply, and network connections should be co-ordinated for digital infrastructure financing.

The government also has to be proactive and facilitative, he added.

“It is about making digital infrastructure investable, while ensuring that it delivers affordable and reliable services which are accessible to underserved communities."

Success should be measured not only by capital mobilised, but also by services delivered, and improvement to people's lives, he said.

Beyond bonds and syndicated loans, economies can recycle capital into new builds by securitizing or publicly listing mature projects with steady cash flows—an area where Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) and the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation are positioned to provide technical and financial support, Chan added.