logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Paul Chan to lead Nanjing delegation to foster innovation ties

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will lead a delegation to Nanjing on Monday to promote innovation and technology collaboration between the two regions. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In his weekly blog on Sunday, Chan said representatives from Invest Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited would join the three-day trip, which aims to highlight Hong Kong’s role as a platform for mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas.

Chan is scheduled to meet leaders from Jiangsu Province and Nanjing, and visit research and development institutions at Nanjing University.

Chan also highlighted the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 20 and 21. He said hosting the meeting reflected the central government’s support for Hong Kong and the city’s standing as an international financial center.

Marking the APEC “China Year,” Chan said the meeting would be guided by three priorities — openness, innovation and cooperation — under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”

Its four key areas will be fiscal policies that support livelihoods, financing for digital infrastructure, inclusive finance and young financial talent cooperation—areas Chan said align closely with Hong Kong’s strengths.

He said Hong Kong can foster regional collaboration in artificial intelligence, provide robust financing tools for regional infrastructure investments, and further expand markets for the local financial sector, particularly through green bonds and project certification. 

He added that training in fintech and other fields could help young people better understand regional markets and emerging industries.

Paul ChanNanjing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan
HK set to showcase 4 key priorities of APEC finance ministers' meeting: Paul Chan
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Paul Chan
Paul Chan: Hong Kong economic momentum has not come easily
FINANCE
07-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Paul Chan met the representative of Al Asmakh Group Holding, a Qatari business conglomerate operating across real estate, hospitality, travel and tourism, and facilities management in Doha, Qatar. ISD
HK deepens MidEast, Global South cooperation beyond capital flows, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
04-10-2026 18:44 HKT
Clara Chan.
HKIC CEO Clara Chan reappointed for three-year term, cited for patient capital push
FINANCE
02-10-2026 17:06 HKT
Paul Chan (first right) participating in and speaking at the AIIB Governors’ Business Roundtable. ISD
Hong Kong and China ready to back AIIB on climate and digital infrastructure: Paul Chan
FINANCE
29-09-2026 12:07 HKT
Paul Chan, met with representatives of various organisations in Doha on September 27 (Doha time) whilst attending the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Annual Meeting, to exchange views on financial, investment and economic co-operation. Photo shows Chan (third left) meeting with representatives of the Qatari Businessmen Association, including H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani (third right) and H.E. Sheikh Nawaf bin Faisal Al Thani (fourth right). ISD
Paul Chan attends AIIB annual meeting, meets Qatar Finance Minister in Doha
FINANCE
28-09-2026 11:51 HKT
Paul Chan
Paul Chan confident HK will meet 3.5-4.5 percent GDP growth target
FINANCE
27-09-2026 19:58 HKT
Paul Chan (second right) and Christopher Hui (first right) were briefed by Chen Liang (first left) on CICC’s business operations and developments. ISD
Financial Secretary Paul Chan, regulators meet CICC chair in Beijing
FINANCE
22-09-2026 14:58 HKT
Paul Chan calls for confidence as city embarks on ambitious Five-Year Plan
NEWS
20-09-2026 20:27 HKT
Paul Chan.
Central Asian state-owned infrastructure firms eye HK listing: Paul Chan
FINANCE
06-09-2026 17:18 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
09-10-2026 21:00 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.