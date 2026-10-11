Paul Chan to lead Nanjing delegation to foster innovation ties

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will lead a delegation to Nanjing on Monday to promote innovation and technology collaboration between the two regions.

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In his weekly blog on Sunday, Chan said representatives from Invest Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited would join the three-day trip, which aims to highlight Hong Kong’s role as a platform for mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas.

Chan is scheduled to meet leaders from Jiangsu Province and Nanjing, and visit research and development institutions at Nanjing University.

Chan also highlighted the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, which will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 20 and 21. He said hosting the meeting reflected the central government’s support for Hong Kong and the city’s standing as an international financial center.

Marking the APEC “China Year,” Chan said the meeting would be guided by three priorities — openness, innovation and cooperation — under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”

Its four key areas will be fiscal policies that support livelihoods, financing for digital infrastructure, inclusive finance and young financial talent cooperation—areas Chan said align closely with Hong Kong’s strengths.

He said Hong Kong can foster regional collaboration in artificial intelligence, provide robust financing tools for regional infrastructure investments, and further expand markets for the local financial sector, particularly through green bonds and project certification.

He added that training in fintech and other fields could help young people better understand regional markets and emerging industries.