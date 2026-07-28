Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned in Paris

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'Gus' the T. rex presented in New York ahead of auction
02-07-2026 15:45 HKT
Vietnam auctions convicted tycoon's Hermes handbags for over $500k
22-05-2026 20:27 HKT
Bone appetit: Paris pups lap up treats at dog-centric spots
14-05-2026 16:16 HKT
Birkin bag maker Hermes hit as war deters shoppers from Dubai to Paris
15-04-2026 19:33 HKT
Paris engineer wins Picasso painting at charity auction
15-04-2026 17:34 HKT
Celine Dion announces comeback following health struggle
31-03-2026 19:33 HKT
'Mega-haunted home' in Telford Gardens up for auction at $2.3m
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Taiwan's Lin to compete in first international event since Paris gender row
21-03-2026 12:41 HKT
‘C’est Sha Tin?’ Paris neighborhood feels like home for Hongkonger
18-03-2026 18:33 HKT
US, China economic chiefs meet in Paris to clear path to Trump-Xi summit
15-03-2026 12:47 HKT
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT