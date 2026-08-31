HK Law Society legal advice hotline handles over 600 Wang Fuk Court fire inquiries: Roden Tong

More than 600 Wang Fuk Court fire-related inquiries have been handled through the Law Society of Hong Kong hotline to provide timely legal guidance, said the Society’s president Roden Tong Man-lung.

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His remarks came as the deadline for Wang Fuk Court homeowners to accept the buyout offer falls on Monday.

Speaking on a radio program, Tong stated a free legal advice hotline for residents was established since the deadly Tai Po fire last year. To assist residents in accessing legal support for the buyout transaction, he added that multiple information sessions with government authorities were also held.

Separately, Tong noted that over 650 Hong Kong and Macau lawyers have obtained licenses to practice in the Greater Bay Area, with 500 of them being local lawyers.

He welcomed the policy that offers Hong Kong and Macau lawyers, including young talents, access to practice in nine mainland cities within the GBA.

As of noon on Sunday, 97.7 percent of Wang Fuk Court owners, accounting for 1,939 households, had signed and submitted acceptance letters, with 77.7 percent having signed formal sale-and-purchase agreements. The last window for residents to return their letter of acceptance is 5pm on Monday.