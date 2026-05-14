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WORLD

Bone appetit: Paris pups lap up treats at dog-centric spots

WORLD
1 hour ago
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People walk dogs on a pedestrian crossing in Paris, France, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
People walk dogs on a pedestrian crossing in Paris, France, March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

An elegant, white-haired Parisian savours a biscuity cloud of cream and apple down to the last crumb at one of the French capital's many bakeries -- but this client has four legs, not two.

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Loulou, a fluffy Pomeranian, lets out a satisfied "woof" after polishing off a five-euro ($5.90) "Le Merveilleux" made from banana puree, cream cheese, apple and beef.

The one-year-old pup is a regular at this dog bakery, where the treats lined up under a glass counter -- like the heart-shaped "Le Mignon" made with sweet potato, cream cheese and blueberry -- look almost good enough for humans to eat.

French owner Clara Zambuto said that adopting Hulk, her three-year-old Pomeranian, inspired her to open the canine-friendly patisserie, where dogs and their humans can indulge side-by-side.

"I'd often go for walks with him... pop into a cafe like a proper Parisian, but he'd soon get bored," said the 26-year-old owner of Casa del Doggo.

"I thought it was a shame there weren't places in Paris where, while you're having a quick coffee, you can also treat your pet," she added.

"Nowadays our dog is really like our child... we want to be able to take him everywhere," she said.

The bakery is one of several dog-centric establishments popping up in the French capital -- home to an estimated 100,000 canines -- where some say pets' needs remain overlooked.

 

- 'No chocolate' -

 

Zambuto started preparing the treats at home herself, before enlisting the help of a trained pastry chef.

"No chocolate, no avocado, no grapes and no onion," she said, as they are toxic to dogs.

Like for humans, moderation also remains key to avoid excessive weight gain, said Lolita Sommaire, a veterinarian specialising in canine and feline nutrition.

"If they've been to a patisserie, you need to adjust their next meal, cut back a little, or get them doing more exercise," she said.

"But if it's once a month, it's not a big deal," she added.

At another dog cafe, pups roam on a bench-lined terrace, some munching on four-euro croissant- and baguette-shaped treats.

Marley, a beret-wearing American shepherd, laps up the remnants of a chantilly-based "pup cup" from the pavement.

For Rebecca Anhalt, the decision to open her "dog-first" cafe came after being hit with a hefty fine for letting Napoleon, her five-year-old whippet, off-leash in a park.

"I wanted to create a place where people could come and not fear... being scolded for having your dog," said the US-born owner of Le Bone Appart, a play on French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte's last name.

 

- 'Really good connector' -

 

While Paris has more than 40 off-leash spaces for dogs, one advocacy group, Paris Condition Canine, argues that those on offer are "insufficient, unevenly distributed, and sometimes ill-suited".

Dogs even emerged as a niche issue ahead of March's mayoral race, with new Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire dedicating an Instagram account to photos with canine companions, while rival Rachida Dati organised a dog-centric "apero".

For Loulou the Pomeranian's owner and self-described "mother", Sarah Elgamal, trips to the Casa del Doggo bakery offer more than just treats but an opportunity to bond with her pooch.

It "improves our connection, because we're both in a third place that's neither work nor home", said the 32-year-old pharmacist.

And though dogs come first at her cafe, Anhalt said many visitors also come for the chance to socialise with fellow pet owners.

"Dogs are a really good connector," she said.

One regular and his 17-year-old dachshund, newly arrived in Paris, now come every day to "be part of the group and meet people", she added.

After all, "you'll talk to anybody about your dog."

AFP

Bone appetitParispupstreatsdog-centric

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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