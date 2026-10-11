Paris police in new battles with protesters and looters

French police battled protesters and looters for a second day Sunday as the country reeled from the violent chaos left by a day of cost-of-living demonstrations in which 2,000 people were arrested nationwide.

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Paris city workers had not finished clearing up the torched cars, smashed shopfronts and burnt debris from Saturday's unrest when the new troubles started and political recriminations erupted.

AFP journalists said several hundred people gathered in the Republique square in the capital following social media calls for a gathering that authorities said had not been approved.

Television footage showed the looting of a clothing store and bikes were also set alight nearby.

The Paris police prefecture said security forces moved in when "faced with the initial signs of tension".

AFP journalists saw police firing tear gas and stun grenades at hundreds of people gathered in the square. Bottles and rocks were hurled at police who made several arrests.

Some 550 people out of 855 arrested in Paris remained in detention from Saturday's troubles and police stations were struggling to cope, according to the Legal Team Paris group of lawyers.

Government under pressure

Six months from a presidential election, the government faced opposition attacks over preparations for the nationwide day of action that followed weeks of mounting student protests over conditions in schools.

President Emmanuel Macron, who Saturday vowed that anyone who engaged in vandalism or looting would be prosecuted, was to address the nation Sunday evening at 1800 GMT.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate for the National Rally party, said the troubles showed that Macron's administration was "running on fumes, exhausted and disoriented".

"We are experiencing a profound crisis of trust and authority, which poses a threat to democracy," said Le Pen, who leads opinion polls ahead of the election.

Le Pen has blamed ultra-left groups, while Jean-Luc Melenchon head of the far-left France Unbowed party accused authorities of inflaming tensions.

With images of French town halls burning and shops being looted grabbing headlines around the world, US President Donald Trump waded into the debate, blaming immigration for the unrest.

"France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country," Trump said in a social media post.

Looting rampages were reported Saturday in Paris and other cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice and Strasbourg, on the margins of protests over the cost of living.

Around 1,500 businesses were damaged with losses estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the Retail and Trade Federation. One person died during the main march in Paris, but officials said the case was health-related.

"It's like we had a war," a 78-year-old Paris resident Mehmet Ozeden told AFP amid burnt street barricades from the protests.

'Animals'

Another resident, Anita Gras, said she saw young men loot a sports shoe retailer.

"It's appalling, terrifying -- groups of young people came here yesterday, looting, smashing everything, with total impunity," said 57-year-old Cecile Rogue surveying a pile of charred bicycles.

The city of Limoges lost its 19th-century town hall to a fire that local prefect, Maurice Barate, told news channel LCI had been deliberately set by "a wild horde".

About 7,000 people staged a march in the central city on Sunday to show their anger at the devastation.

In Lyon, a store owner, Jean-Christian, said those behind the violence were "animals".

"We saw them looting, men high on adrenaline."

A tourist office in the city centre was set ablaze during the protests amid multiple clashes and looting.

On Sunday, a clothing store was also looted in Lyon.

Tourists stunned

In Paris, startled tourists were seen Saturday running with suitcases along streets filled with tear gas and protesters.

A Danish tourist, Soren Petersen, said it was "sad" to see damage to Paris buildings. "It is not a protest, it's far beyond a normal protest," he told AFP.

Around 500 police, firefighters and paramedics were hurt in the protests, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

The violence took place on the sidelines of nationwide protests that the interior ministry said drew 550,000 people. The CGT union said 800,000 people participated.

A 17-year-old boy had his right hand blown off by a crowd-control grenade in the southern city of Saint-Etienne. In Mulhouse a 17-year-old girl lost an eye, according to prosecutors.

France's Yellow Vest movement, which staged street protests eight years ago against Macron's government over planned fuel-tax hikes, had called Saturday's "yellow and youth" demonstrations.

AFP