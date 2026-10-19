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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Macron condemns "shocking" scenes of violence across France

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday what he called the "dissenters" who looted and vandalised cities in "shocking" scenes across France on the sidelines of protests over the cost of living.

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"Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: what was going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?" Macron said in a televised address to the nation. "Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame."

Macron, whose final six months in office are being shaped by mounting political, fiscal and social pressures, said he had ordered a review to determine whether there had been failings in intelligence gathering or police preparedness before protests that were later marred by looting and violence.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

He said prefects and mayors would be empowered to ban certain gatherings where necessary.

Macron also said he had asked the government to bring together students, teachers, lawmakers, trade union representatives and business leaders this week to formulate what he described as "concrete proposals" to address the crisis, without providing further details.

"We must sit around the table and build solutions together," he said.

Reuters

protestParisunrestFranceEmmanuel Macron

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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