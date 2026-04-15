logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Paris engineer wins Picasso painting at charity auction

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The painting "Tete de femme (1941)" by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso is displayed before the charity raffle official draw to announce the winner of this Picasso painting for 100 euros at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
The painting "Tete de femme (1941)" by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso is displayed before the charity raffle official draw to announce the winner of this Picasso painting for 100 euros at Christie's auction house in Paris, France, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

An art-loving engineer from Paris was the lucky winner of an original Picasso painting worth over a million euros at a charity raffle in Paris on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ari Hodara, 58, who only bought his ticket at the weekend, was picked at a ceremony in Paris that was livestreamed from auction house Christie's, with the funds raised from the event to be donated to research into Alzheimer's disease.

A total of 120,000 tickets were sold at 100 euros ($118) apiece, with a portrait of Dora Maar, one of Picasso's muses, up for grabs.

Titled "TAate de femme" ("Woman's head"), the inky grey and blue gouache work was painted in 1941 and was purchased from a private art dealership, Opera Gallery.

"How do I know this isn't a prank?" Hodara asked when called from the auction house after being picked from a list of ticket-buyers in 52 countries.

Organisers, led by French journalist Peri Cochin with backing from the painter's family and foundation, put on two similar raffles of the Spanish master's work in 2013 and 2020.

A 25-year-old American from Pennsylvania won the first, while an accountant from Ventimiglia in northwest Italy claimed the second after being given a ticket as a Christmas present by her son.

The 12 million euros raised will be donated to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

"The funding for research is ridiculous," head of the foundation, Olivier de Ladoucette, said Tuesday. "In our developed societies, we still haven't understood that this is a major public health issue and that absolutely everyone needs to get involved.

"This Picasso initiative is one more building block so that one day Alzheimer's will be nothing more than a bad memory," he added. 

AFP

ParisengineerPicassopaintingcharityauction

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on July 26, 2024. (AFP)
Celine Dion announces comeback following health struggle
ENTERTAINMENT
31-03-2026 19:33 HKT
Telford Gardens.
'Mega-haunted home' in Telford Gardens up for auction at $2.3m
PROPERTY
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Paris 2024 Olympics - Boxing - Women's 57kg - Victory Ceremony - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Gold medallist Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan kisses her medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Taiwan's Lin to compete in first international event since Paris gender row
CHINA
21-03-2026 12:41 HKT
(Online photo from Threads)
‘C’est Sha Tin?’ Paris neighborhood feels like home for Hongkonger
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-03-2026 18:33 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. (Reuters)
US, China economic chiefs meet in Paris to clear path to Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
15-03-2026 12:47 HKT
Rare Rembrandt lion drawing fetches $17.86m, proceeds to benefit wildlife conservation
ARTS & CULTURE
08-02-2026 16:03 HKT
British designer Victoria Beckham (C) leaves with her husband David Beckham (L) after being awarded Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters during a ceremony at the Ministry of Culture in Paris on January 26, 2026. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)
Victoria Beckham honoured in Paris amid family rift
WORLD
27-01-2026 09:50 HKT
The small crown of Queen Victoria, designed by Prince Albert and crafted by Joseph Kitching, London, 1840–1842, set with sapphires and diamonds in gold and silver is displayed at the exhibition "Dynastic Jewels" organized by The Al Thani Collection at the Hôtel de la Marine museum in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler
More glittering royal jewels displayed while Paris is still uneasy over the Louvre robbery
WORLD
10-12-2025 14:09 HKT
Architect Bernard Chang explores climate change through art in new exhibition
NEWS
07-12-2025 16:57 HKT
An employee stands by a chocolate pastry made by France's pastry chef Jerome de Oliveira displayed on November 28, 2025 in Paris three days ahead of an auction of 25 grands chefs pastries for the benefit of the BAB Charity association, which works for the well-being and development of children with leukaemia who are hospitalised at the Armand Trousseau Hospital in Paris. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Rich art: French pastry chefs auction chocolate sculptures
WORLD
02-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
23 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.