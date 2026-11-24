Education is of vital importance to the nation, and teachers are the cornerstone of cultivating virtue and nurturing talent. On November 13, 2026, the Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government formally gazetted the Education (Amendment) Bill 2026 (the Bill), which will be introduced into the Legislative Council for its first and second readings on November 25. This amendment marks Hong Kong’s formal farewell to the long-standing "lifetime" teacher registration system and the comprehensive introduction of a teacher "practicing certificate" system requiring renewal every three years. Crucially, the amendments establish a stringent national security defense line, clearly stipulating that anyone convicted of offenses endangering national security will have their teacher registration revoked immediately on the date of conviction, resulting in a "permanent deregistration."

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This long-dormant educational reform directly addresses the earnest expectations held by society and parents for many years. Looking back at the "black-clad violence" period, individual unethical teachers extended their political claws into schools, and some ill-intentioned individuals even used book fairs and extracurricular activities as pretexts to covertly indoctrinate students with extreme ideas such as anti-government and "Hong Kong independence" rhetoric. This legislative amendment reflects the SAR Government’s resolute determination to set things right, tackle problems at their root, defend the professional dignity of educators, erect safety barriers for students, and ensure that campuses remain pure and unpolluted.

Under Hong Kong’s existing education system, once a teacher's qualification is approved, it remains valid for life. While this mechanism—lacking periodic reviews and mandatory continuous professional development—might have functioned during periods of social tranquility, it exposed massive regulatory loopholes in the face of complex and volatile social environments.

During the "black-clad violence," campuses unfortunately became prime targets for political infiltration. Some teachers deliberately distorted facts in homeroom, Chinese language, and Liberal Studies classes, disseminating messages of "Hong Kong independence" and national secession, and even pressured students into making political stances. Other teachers made outrageous statements on social media platforms proclaiming "all black cops' families should die," openly posting hate speech and inciting immature students to take to the streets and participate in riots. This severely violated professional teaching ethics and inflicted immense damage on campuses.

For example, Hans Yeung Wing-yu, a former History Subject Manager at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA), previously designed an absurd Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) examination question claiming 'Japan's invasion of China brought more benefits than harm,' attempting to distort history and beautify aggressors.

Moreover, in recent years, ill-intentioned individuals have continued to employ "soft resistance" tactics to infiltrate schools. For example, Hans Yeung Wing-yu, a former History Subject Manager at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA), previously designed an absurd Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) examination question claiming "Japan's invasion of China brought more benefits than harm," attempting to distort history and beautify aggressors. Yeung subsequently resigned, fled to the United Kingdom, and founded the online page "Edu Lancet." Operating under the guise of education, he frequently spread rumors and fabricated incidents online regarding Hong Kong's education sector, maliciously smearing Hong Kong and national security work, inciting social division, and engaging in "soft resistance" activities in an attempt to instill hatred against the Central and SAR governments. Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung has also publicly singled him out and reprimanded him for fabricating rumors and dividing society.

Education sector backs legislative amendments

Facts have proven that without timely dismantling the burden of the "lifetime tenure" system and moving beyond "passive handling" of individual cases, the education sector would inevitably be dragged down and smeared by a small number of bad apples. The Education Bureau’s decisive amendment of the Education Ordinance aims precisely to eliminate the negative elements from institutional roots. By introducing the practicing certificate system and establishing active oversight and periodic review mechanisms, it thoroughly plugs the loopholes of extreme ideological infiltration into schools, eliminating any opportunity for such ideas to lurk and breed.

The Bill stipulates that all teachers and principals in public sector schools, private schools, international schools, and kindergartens must comply with all requirements regarding teacher registration and practicing certificates, ensuring uniform standards across Hong Kong. To ensure students are protected from threats posed by acts endangering national security, the Bill establishes an uncompromising protective mechanism: "Anyone convicted by a court of an offense endangering national security will automatically lose their status as a registered teacher or permitted teacher starting from the date of conviction"; their practicing certificate will be declared invalid immediately, and they will be permanently barred from reapplying for teacher registration. Because this revocation is a statutory consequence prescribed by law, the Bill explicitly stipulates that no administrative appeal mechanism will be provided.

Legislative Council Member and Hong Kong Deputy to the National People's Congress Ginny Man Wing-yee published an article emphasizing that the number of people holding teacher registration qualifications currently far exceeds the number of practicing teachers.

Following the gazettal of the Bill, various sectors of society and professional education organizations voiced their endorsement and support for the direction of the amendments, regarding it as an essential move to enhance Hong Kong's professional educational image and provide peace of mind to parents. Legislative Council Member and Hong Kong Deputy to the National People's Congress Ginny Man Wing-yee published an article emphasizing that the number of people holding teacher registration qualifications currently far exceeds the number of practicing teachers. The amendments will help authorities accurately monitor faculty dynamics and improve educational policy planning and resource allocation. She stated plainly: "Teaching is a profession; allowing professional systems to advance with the times is an inherent necessity. Professional systems must never be allowed to stand still."

HKFEW Chairman Ken Wong Kam-leung emphasized that under the amendments, national security offenders will have their teaching credentials and registration automatically canceled starting from the date of conviction with no right of appeal, effectively blocking those who endanger national security from entering the education system at the source.

The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers (HKFEW) issued an opinion paper affirming the positive role of the amendments in enhancing professional teaching standards and safeguarding student welfare. HKFEW Chairman Ken Wong Kam-leung emphasized that under the amendments, national security offenders will have their teaching credentials and registration automatically canceled starting from the date of conviction with no right of appeal, effectively blocking those who endanger national security from entering the education system at the source.

The education sector fully understands that the introduction of the Bill is by no means an excessive demand placed on teachers. Rather, through sound mechanisms, it screens out individual unethical teachers to protect the vast majority of dedicated, patriotic, and high-caliber educators who love the country and Hong Kong. They believe that with the formal enactment of the legislation, Hong Kong’s education sector will take on a completely refreshed appearance, enabling students to learn in a safe, professional, and trustworthy campus environment, nurturing a new generation equipped with both talent and virtue for the country and the SAR.

Country Renewal Core Renewal Conditions Mainland China Every 5 years Completion of at least 360 training hours (or equivalent credits) within 5 years, with annual performance appraisals rated as qualified or above; must meet teacher ethics assessment standards and abide by national laws, regulations, and the Code of Professional Ethics for Primary and Secondary School Teachers. Australia Every 5 years Completion of at least 100 hours of professional development within 5 years, meeting recent teaching practice requirements; must pass a national criminal history check and submit a declaration of fitness to teach. New Zealand Every 3 years Satisfaction of sufficient recent teaching service (e.g., at least 2 years of teaching records for full certification); must pass a police vetting check and receive endorsement from a professional leader.

Examples of "Soft Resistance" in the Education Sector