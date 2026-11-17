Former Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim-hung has recently visited Shenzhen under "Project ReAch" -- a Correctional Services Department rehabilitation program -- and expressed remorse for his offenses.

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Following the trip, he said he deeply regretted his role in the 2019 social unrest and the violence that followed, noting that being jailed under the national security law had left him with fewer opportunities to learn about the country's development. He also expressed hope that the visit would help him reconnect with the country and prove a turning point in his rehabilitation.

Under the program, 12 released prisoners -- including Cheung who applies to the program himself -- visited Shenzhen on October 31 to deepen their understanding of the country and strengthen their sense of national identity. The one-day trip itinerary included the former site of the Dongjiang Column headquarters, a visit to Baidu's autonomous driving operations and a ride in a driverless "Apollo Go" vehicle.

Cheung, who was once a key figure in the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily that distorted the truth, reported fabricated fake news, and incessantly spread rumors and prejudices to deliberately incite hatred among the public toward mainland China as well as the HKSAR government, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison by the High Court in February after pleading guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the national security law.

Attending as a rehabilitated offender, Cheung said in an interview that he was deeply impressed by a firsthand look at China's leaps in technological development. "As a Chinese citizen, I feel very proud to experience how strong our country has become," he said, describing the autonomous driving technology as "exciting" and the country's technological progress as advancing by leaps and bounds.

The visit to the wartime site Dongjiang Column headquarters has also left Cheung reflecting that the country's stability and prosperity had not come easily, prompting him to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed for the country.

Cheung, along with fellow defendants Andy Li Yu-hin and Chan Tsz-wah from a group named "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong", served as accomplice witnesses in the national security trial of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and received reduced sentences. All three have been released early after being sentenced to up to seven years and three months' imprisonment.

Sources said the early releases were not granted solely on verbal remorse or good behavior, but followed a rigorous review by the Commissioner of Correctional Services, who was satisfied that the trio had shown genuine repentance, cooperated with rehabilitation and no longer posed a national security risk.

Remorse among national security offenders

According to records, several national security offenders have publicly expressed remorse in media interviews after their release.

Among them is Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, a primary offender in the “35+" subversion case, who was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty and serving as an accomplice witness. He was released early in October last year -- two years earlier than the initial sentence -- becoming the first prisoner involved in a national security case to be released after the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance took effect.

In an earlier interview, he said that people with ulterior motives manipulated others in the anti-extradition amendment bill incidents as well as the 35+" subversion case. He expressed his apology to the country, Hong Kong and the public for his actions and warned others against "grey area" or "rule-bending" behavior and not to be involved in the illegal incidents.

Another who expressed remorse was Lan Fei, the ex-girlfriend of the fugitive Tony Lam, sentenced to 12 months in November 2025 for assisting a subversion organization. She said in a prison interview that she had been "used by her ex-boyfriend and anti-China organization members out of ignorance" and warned young people not to trust online political lies.

Joshua Wong eligible for program

Once promoted by Western media as a youth leader, Joshua Wong Chi-fung has pleaded guilty to conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security and was sentenced to 10 years on November 5.

In his mitigation letter, he admitted past mistakes, said prison had driven him to study Chinese history and reflect on himself, and hoped to contribute to society after release.

In a statement, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the rehabilitation program aims to raise prisoners' legal awareness, strengthen their identity as Chinese citizens, and help them understand how they were incited and betrayed by the West.

He said the program is open to all prisoners, not just those convicted of offenses related to the 2019 unrest or national security offenses.