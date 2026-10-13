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NEWS

Capitalize on others' misfortune: Destabilizing forces arrested for advocating ‘Hong Kong independence’ via Insurance network

NEWS
13-10-2026 12:12 HKT
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Wong Ka-ho (right) allegedly set up a social media page called “YellowInsurance."
Wong Ka-ho (right) allegedly set up a social media page called “YellowInsurance."

Hong Kong Police Force’s National Security Department (NSD) arrested a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in enforcement operations in Kwun Tong and Tsim Sha Tsui last Tuesday. They are suspected of violating Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, the offense of “doing an act with a seditious intention.”

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The case alleges that the pair were administrators of the social-media page “YellowInsurance.” Under the banner of the “yellow economic circle,” they allegedly sought to make a profit and used the page to spread anti-China and anti-Hong Kong messages, and even “Hong Kong independence” messages, in a form of “soft resistance”, publishing seditious content in deliberately ambiguous, borderline ways, gradually influencing and poisoning the public.

Some political figures stressed that shops in the “yellow economic circle” are often accused of exploiting people’s suffering for profit when the quality of their goods or services is poor. 

They also alleged that some radicals use the money they earn to support overseas anti-China and anti-Hong Kong figures in activities that endanger national security. They urged the public to see through the situation and avoid unwittingly assisting activities that endanger national security.

Wong Ka-ho (left)
Wong Ka-ho (left)

The arrested man is said to be Wong Ka-ho, a former member of "North District Dynamic” with a licensed insurance intermediary. He works as a financial adviser at an investment company in Hong Kong. The arrested woman is said to be his female friend, who does not hold an insurance intermediary license.

During the period of the “black-clad violence”, Wong allegedly set up a social media page called “YellowInsurance” which he and his female friend managed anonymously. Besides promoting insurance, the page repeatedly posted messages supporting the “black-clad violence,” smearing the Central and Hong Kong SAR governments, and even advocating “Hong Kong independence.”

The social media page 'YellowInsurance'
The social media page 'YellowInsurance'

After the Hong Kong National Security Law came into force, the page adopted a “soft resistance” approach, continuing to spread inflammatory messages in subtle ways—such as through hashtags and so-called “acrostic poems” to influence and poison the public over time. 

Its posts suggested that the page was run by anti-government “yellow” supporters. It also promoted various “yellow shops” and the mobile app “Mee,” operating under the banner of the so-called “yellow economic”.

The page claimed it could arrange various kinds of insurance services for customers, attracting “supporters” to buy insurance through it and generating income from the associated commissions. 

Under the Insurance Ordinance, people who sell insurance or engage in other regulated activities, for example applying for an insurance contract or making recommendations about one, must hold the relevant license. But the page did not disclose who operated it, whether they held the relevant licenses, or what fees they charged. Its business practices were insufficiently transparent.

People in the insurance industry have pointed out that if a policy is arranged through an unlicensed, non-professional intermediary, the policyholder’s interests may not be adequately protected. Problems may also arise when making a claim, leaving consumers with no effective recourse and exposed to avoidable losses.

“Back in 2023, former district councilor Derek Chu Kong-wai, who had been disqualified, was arrested by police for promoting MPF products without being registered. This shows how those ‘yellow’ supporters, in their pursuit of money, disregard the interests of others and act selfishly,” a political figure said.

The 'yellow economic circle” are often accused of exploiting people’s suffering for profit
The 'yellow economic circle” are often accused of exploiting people’s suffering for profit

The so-called “yellow economic circle” broadly refers to commercial activity launched during the period of the “black-clad violence” by anti-China and anti-government figures or their supporters, in which shops were divided according to political stance. In essence, it has become a form of “soft resistance” that divides society, deepens antagonism and stokes hatred.

A political figure said: “Anti-government elements often run businesses using an anti-government ideology and promote anti-China and anti-government messages to customers. Some radicals even use the money they raise to continue funding activities that endanger national security.”

The political figure added that many so-called “yellow camp” businesspeople cared only about making money and paid little attention to the quality of their operations. There had long been numerous reports of problems with the food, goods and services they provided. 

For example, Glory Cafe was criticized for poor food quality, prompting online mockery: “So you’re eating an ideology, not expecting quality!” Numerous “yellow” eateries have also been prosecuted for breaching relevant food and environmental hygiene regulations.

In addition, the people in charge of Book Punch and Hunter Bookstore were arrested by police in March and June this year, respectively, on suspicion of violating the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. Some radical anti-government figures have also used money earned through the “yellow economic circle” to support like-minded people overseas. 

In 2023, several former members of Demosistō who operated the Mee app were arrested by police for using revenue from the app to support designated absconders, including Nathan Law Kwun-chung.

“Those ‘yellow’ supporters often invoke ‘supporting fellow travelers’ as a pretext to use online platforms to emotionally pressure peers and solicit donations. A few years ago, singer Tommy Yuen Man On falsely claimed online that a young girl, referred to as ‘Little A,’ from a tragic family background urgently needed financial assistance because she had been charged with rioting. He launched a crowdfunding appeal and raised more than HK$700,000,” the political figure said

“He also raised money in the name of holding a solo concert, but canceled the in-person concert after supporters had donated. It was later revealed that Wan had used the funds raised to gamble heavily and to take his wife on a luxury-shopping spree in Europe,” the political figure added.

In addition, after ending his children’s clothing business in Hong Kong and moving to the United Kingdom, “yellow businessman” Herbert Chow Siu-lung tried to register “Hong Kong Add Oil” as a trademark in December 2021, in an attempt to profit from people’s suffering.

Recently, online-channel host Tang Ho-wing, known as “Explosive Head,” said that all his bank accounts had been frozen after his arrest on suspicion of incitement relating to the “8.31” falsehood. He urged supporters to donate via Patreon instead. 

“These online platforms have repeatedly been used by anti-government elements to receive funds from external forces. If police take action in the future and arrest the financiers behind them, people who donated may also break the law if they have funded activities that endanger national security,” the political figure said.

 

Unlawful incidents involving the "Yellow Economic Circle"

Ki Lung Restaurant

In September this year, it was prosecuted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department over the sale of mooncakes with improper food labeling.

Hunter Bookstore

Its person in charge was arrested by police in June this year over exhibitions held and items and publications sold that were alleged to have seditious intent.

Book Punch

Its person in charge was arrested by police in March this year over the distribution and sale of publications alleged to have seditious intent.

As OneFounded by disqualified former lawmaker Derek Chu Kong-wai, it has faced nine charges brought by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department since last year over the sale of improperly labeled food. In July 2023, Chu was also arrested by police over the alleged promotion of Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) products without the required registration.
Yau Lei Bistro

Its owner allegedly fled to Taiwan amid claims of unpaid wages and rent. In November 2024 and March last year, respectively, employees filed a claim seeking more than HK$190,000 in unpaid wages, while creditors filed a petition to wind up the company.

Glory CafeIts Kowloon Bay branch operated without a license for years, prompting the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to bring a total of 76 prosecutions. In January 2025, the court ordered the premises to be closed.
Agape Garden

In August 2024, it was prosecuted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department for manufacturing mooncakes without a license. The department also prosecuted its parent company and the company holding the license.

Not One Less CoffeeIn September 2023, it was prosecuted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department for poor environmental hygiene and, after being convicted, was fined HK$3,500.
Kwong Wing Mixian

In 2023, it was prosecuted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department for manufacturing food without a food factory license. In August that year, the Lands Department also ordered it to cease operations because it was operating in an industrial building in Kwun Tong in breach of the land lease conditions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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