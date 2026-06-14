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Space call with HK's first astronaut landing in two months: Tech chief

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will get a ring from its first astronaut within two months as authorities work to arrange a space live-chat across sectors, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

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This follows Lai Ka-ying, the city's first homegrown payload specialist, who boarded the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft for a six-month mission at the Tiangong space station. 

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday, Sun said the mission marks Hong Kong's shifting role from a "supporter" to a "participant" in the nation's space program, making it a historic breakthrough for the city's innovation and technology development.

Sun expressed full confidence in Lai to complete her mission, revealing plans are underway with the China Manned Space Agency to arrange a public live-chat session. 

The session was originally intended for students, but Sun noted a strong response from youth groups, think tanks, and Lai's colleagues for a public live-chat across multiple sectors was received.

He reaffirmed that coordination with authorities is ongoing, pledging a satisfactory outcome for all. 

Given the demanding selection for national astronauts, Sun noted that he was initially worried that few in Hong Kong would apply, but more than 120 people did so. Among the 40 candidates he recommended from 80, Lai made the final cut as one of two shortlisted during the final selection. 

The selection of astronauts considers physical, mental, professional and family factors, Sun added, recalling Lai as quiet, humble, and sharp-witted with well-rounded qualities and fast-improving Mandarin. 

Opportunity to support mainland space tech going global

Currently, the government is funding multiple universities for space technology research, where the joint center, Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Centre, has developed technologies for lunar exploration and space equipment maintenance. 

Highlighting Hong Kong's irreplaceable advantages in aerospace, Sun said the city boosts international space cooperation with the mainland and attracts top global researchers through participation in national missions. 

With Hong Kong moving from early space development to upstream and midstream sectors, he added that the city's finance and data-hub strengths can help build a global big-data service platform to help China's space tech industry go global.

Sun DongLai Ka-yingastronaut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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