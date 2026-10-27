logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Who controls powerful AI? Anthropic has a plan for long after its leaders depart

WORLD
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Few public companies claim to have the future of humanity on the line while making mundane choices about board composition.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Not so with Anthropic. Having warned that its artificial intelligence could one day cure cancer or kill up to 8 billion people, Anthropic has set up a complex plan for who can govern the company as its technology rapidly progresses, its Monday IPO filing showed.

Its expected $1.5 trillion valuation would make Anthropic the world's most highly valued public benefit corporation, a setup under Delaware law that means the AI lab must balance investor interests with promoting a wider good.

More than fine print, Anthropic's setup may have big implications for investors and a public increasingly adopting the San Francisco-based company's AI. The details show how Anthropic has insulated itself from investor pressure so it can pursue what it says is best for humanity.

Anthropic gave 50.1% voting power over certain matters to its seven co-founders, who, according to the filing, are "distinctly equipped to be stewards of our mission," Reuters previously reported. Though an independent trust will control a majority of board seats, the co-founders' supervoting power will extend to elections of the remaining directors and shareholder proposals generally.

The Monday filing revealed still more intricacies to overseeing a business that Anthropic expects will outlive the tight-knit crew that created it.

Once most of its co-founders are out of the picture and their "Class F" supervoting stock is gone, Anthropic's board will divide into three similarly sized groups, serving three-year terms.

Staggering directors' reelection like in the US Senate, Anthropic has embraced a structure once popular as a way to stem hostile takeovers. The company has long voiced concern about the risks of AI falling into authoritarian or nefarious hands.

That structure also goes against some corporate-governance tides. In this century, major US companies have largely moved to electing all directors annually, making companies more responsive to shareholder demands on areas like executive pay or strategy.

Anthropic declined to comment.

'LONG-TERM FLEXIBILITY'

Beyond its board, Anthropic has another governing body with its own set of rules: its long-term benefit trust.

Currently chaired by global health leader Neil "Buddy" Shah, the trust controls a special share class called "Class T" stock that will let it elect a majority of Anthropic's board. Anthropic has contemplated what happens if that stock goes away, too.

The goal of such eventualities is to "preserve long-term flexibility if circumstances change," its filing said. Even if someone not bound by Anthropic's mission to benefit humanity takes hold of its Class T stock, Anthropic's setup would require directors to follow "provisions relating to our public benefit purpose."

Ultimately, the trust's power over the board makes Anthropic a "controlled company" under Nasdaq rules, exempting it from following some typical requirements like having an independent nominating and corporate governance committee. Anthropic is using that exemption to put Daniela Amodei, its president and sister of CEO Dario Amodei, on that committee.

THE LEADERS IN CHARGE

Anthropic set up a safety and risk committee on its board as well, currently made up of Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan and former Trump White House official Chris Liddell. Billionaire Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is Anthropic's current lead independent director.

Still, Anthropic's seven co-founders — the Amodei siblings among them — remain at the core of governance for the foreseeable future. This partly is through the existence of an entity called "Founder LLC," which, after the trust, will have the biggest say in board elections.

Reuters

AIAnthropicplanleaders

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vicky Kong
Citi’s Wealth Symposium 2026 stresses portfolio resilience amid AI frenzy
FINANCE
1 hour ago
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with US$3 billion investment deal
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken. (Reuters)
Alibaba AI model secretly tried to reach Beijing server in test, rival Cohere says
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Wall Street banks, Blackstone line up US$63 billion to finance Broadcom AI chips for Anthropic
FINANCE
7 hours ago
An employee conducts a quality check on a lab-grown diamond on a production line at the Zhengzhou Solstar Diamonds factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's lab-grown diamond makers target AI, chip sectors for next wave of growth
CHINA
8 hours ago
Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic's soaring sales, steep losses, US$600b computing deals put AI frenzy to IPO test
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Anthropic's potential mega IPO joins ranks of world's biggest listings
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Musk's grim outlook hits neoclouds as debt concerns mount
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC cuts global equities to 'neutral' on Middle East, AI risks
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.