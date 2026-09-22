Kelvin Kong named head of police national security department

Kelvin Kong Hok-lai was appointed head of the Hong Kong Police Force’s department for safeguarding national security on Tuesday, succeeding Andrew Kan Kai-yan, who has retired as deputy commissioner of police (national security).

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Kong’s appointment took effect on Tuesday and he took the oath of office on the same day, the government said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Kong has served with the Police Force for three decades and has worked in the National Security Department since the National Security Law came into force.

Lee said Kong had demonstrated outstanding performance, an exemplary commitment to service and exceptional leadership, as well as a high awareness of national security.

“He is steadfast and courageous, and remains resolute in safeguarding national security. I recognize his work and have confidence that he will take on more responsibilities in his new position and make greater contributions to safeguarding national security,” Lee said.

Under the National Security Law, the Police Force is required to establish a department for safeguarding national security with law enforcement powers.

The department head is appointed by the Chief Executive, who must first seek in writing the opinion of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong.

Kong joined the Police Force as an inspector in 1996 and spent much of his career in the Security Wing, alongside postings at Police Headquarters and frontline operational units.

From 2013 to 2016, he was seconded to the Security Bureau, where he served as assistant secretary of the Emergency Support Unit and later as exercise director of the Inter-departmental Counter-terrorism Exercise Planning Team.

He was promoted to senior superintendent in 2015 and chief superintendent in 2018, when he became district commander of Tseung Kwan O. He returned to the Security Wing in 2019 as its second-in-command.

Kong was promoted to assistant commissioner of police in 2020 and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (National Security)(2). He became Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of National Security in 2023.