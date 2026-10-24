Pentagon designates Confucius Institutes in US a national security threat

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US military bans BYD vehicles from strategic air base in Japan
23-10-2026 11:48 HKT
US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms
23-10-2026 11:43 HKT
US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips
23-10-2026 11:30 HKT
GM cancels deal with new US rare-earth magnet plant, documents say
23-10-2026 10:19 HKT
US weekly jobless claims near 57-year lows
22-10-2026 21:54 HKT
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42
22-10-2026 04:11 HKT