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HK integrates national security education into Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance with youth-led mini dragon

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have incorporated national security education into the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance
Hong Kong police have incorporated national security education into the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

In a historic move, Hong Kong police have incorporated national security education into the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, unveiling a new "National Security Dragon" aimed at engaging young people and promoting both cultural and national safety.

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The National Security Department commissioned a 20-meter-long “National Security Dragon,” crafted from rattan, rope, and pearl grass, and weighing approximately 35 kilograms. The dragon was performed by members of the Junior Police Call (JPC).

Its primary color is purple, echoing the department’s emblem. The hue symbolizes peace, stability, and national security as the foundation for development.

Fluorescent incense sticks adorned the dragon’s head and body, symbolizing the effort to ward off security threats and enabling Hong Kong to pursue high-quality growth.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai and Acting Director of National Security Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen take photo with JPC members
Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai and Acting Director of National Security Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen attended the event.
Acting Director of National Security Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen
Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai
The National Security Department commissioned a 20-meter-long “National Security Dragon”
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Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai distributed souvenirs

More than 20 JPC members completed hours of training led by teachers from the Tai Hang Residents’ Welfare Association to master the dance techniques, demonstrating teamwork, discipline, and endurance.

While the traditional large fire dragon is usually performed by experienced masters, the JPC version was intended to symbolize the torch-passing to a new generation and to emphasize shared responsibility in safeguarding national security.

On Mid-Autumn Festival night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai and Acting Director of National Security Kenneth Kwok Ka-chuen attended the event. They said the event reflects cultural heritage and community cohesion, which are closely linked to “cultural security” and “societal security” under the Holistic Approach to National Security. 

Through the initiative, police said they hope members of the public can enjoy the festive atmosphere while embracing the message that national security is a shared responsibility.

In addition, the National Security Department and the Wan Chai District Office set up a large balloon photo spot at Moreton Terrace Temporary Playground, along with promotional booths on national security and anti-deception. They distributed souvenirs and displayed information panels on the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance and the concept of cultural security.

national securityfire dragon dance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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