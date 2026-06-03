Two arrested over $400,000 ‘guess who I am’ phone scams

Hong Kong police arrested two men in Kwun Tong over five “guess who I am” phone scams involving about HK$400,000.

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The suspects, aged 53 and 32, were detained on suspicion of obtaining property by deception.

Police said fraudsters randomly called elderly people, pretending to be their relatives or friends who had been detained in criminal cases and urgently needed bail money.

They then posed as acquaintances of the victims’ relatives to collect the payments. Each case involved between HK$30,000 and HK$120,000, with the incidents taking place near Yuet Wah Street in Kwun Tong.

Police later identified the two suspects after further investigation.

During an operation on Tuesday, officers received another report from a man who said he had received a similar scam call. Police then deployed officers to the scene and arrested the two suspects as they were allegedly attempting to collect money from the complainant.