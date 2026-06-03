Two arrested over $400,000 ‘guess who I am’ phone scams

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Police arrest man, 52, over 'phone scam' targeting pedestrians across HK
17-02-2026 02:17 HKT
A new battle of mind games: The phone scam that refuse to hang up
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Police arrest 18 in loan shark crackdown across Hong Kong
18-11-2025 01:38 HKT
Police warn students after $180m lost in campus scam surge
11-11-2025 18:46 HKT
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT