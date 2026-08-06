HK braces for sizzling weekend as low-pressure area forms

Hong Kong is bracing for a sweltering weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 36 degrees Celsius or above in parts of the New Territories as Severe Typhoon Dolphin moves toward the Ryukyu Islands.

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The Hong Kong Observatory issued special weather advice on Thursday afternoon, saying a low-pressure area near Hainan Island was expected to move toward the central and northern parts of the South China Sea over the next couple of days.

The system will bring unsettled weather to the region but is expected to remain well away from Hong Kong, the Observatory said.

Dolphin was centered about 450 kilometers east of Okinawa at 4pm on Thursday and was forecast to move west across waters south of Japan toward the Ryukyu Islands. It is expected to enter the East China Sea in the coming days.

The storm’s outer subsiding air will bring extremely hot weather to Hong Kong over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to reach around 35 degrees in urban areas on Saturday and Sunday, while parts of the New Territories could see readings of 36 degrees or higher.

The weather will remain mainly fine, although isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop. Weak winds are also expected to allow heat to build up across the territory.

Temperatures in the northern New Territories had already climbed to 35 degrees or above on Thursday afternoon. The Observatory urged residents to stay hydrated, monitor their physical condition and take precautions against heatstroke, particularly during outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Kujira weakened into a low-pressure area and is projected to dissipate near Luzon on Thursday evening. Tropical Cyclone Chan-hom remained farther east over the western North Pacific and was tracking toward Japan.

Under the influence of Dolphin, multiple flights between Hong Kong and Okinawa and Ishigaki have been delayed or cancelled from Thursday through Saturday, involving airlines including HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines, and Hong Kong Airlines.