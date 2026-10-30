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FINANCE

PAG to buy 51pc stake in Evergrande Property Services for $4 billion

FINANCE
52 mins ago
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The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS

Evergrande Property Services (6666) said it will sell a 51 percent stake to alternative investment firm PAG for HK$4 billion.

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The company said in a filing on Friday that it was informed by the liquidators of its parent China Evergrande that a purchase agreement was reached between the parties.

PAG has agreed to buy 5.52 billion shares in the property services firm for between HK$0.8359 and HK$0.7271 apiece.

The investment firm also offered to buy the rest of the shares in Evergrande Property Services for HK$0.8359, which represents a 29.2 percent discount to the closing price on Wednesday, its last trading day.

The shares plunged 10 percent after trading resumed on Friday.

Upon completion, the offeror will become the new controlling shareholder, and will provide institutional backing to the company and is also expected to enhance market confidence in the group, it said, adding that it will remain listed following the deal.


 

EvergrandeProperty ServicesPAG

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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