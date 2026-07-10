Cathay flight's tail struck runway during go-around, CAD demands report

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CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble
09-07-2026 01:36 HKT
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
05-07-2026 13:45 HKT
Cathay Pacific plans more aircraft orders across fleet, CEO says
08-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT
HKEX celebrates 40th anniversary, with Cathay Pacific invited
28-05-2026 19:50 HKT
Cathay Pacific names Swire's Bradley as new chair as Healy retires
13-05-2026 11:12 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT