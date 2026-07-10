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NEWS

Cathay flight's tail struck runway during go-around, CAD demands report

NEWS
2 mins ago
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A Cathay Pacific flight from Tokyo's Narita Airport to Hong Kong experienced a tailstrike during a go-around procedure on Friday last week while landing in adverse weather, with the Civil Aviation Department demanding a report from the airline.

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Flight CX509 was approaching Hong Kong International Airport on Friday last week when the pilot decided to abort the landing due to poor weather conditions. During the go-around, the aircraft's tail made contact with the runway surface.

The flight later landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed, Cathay Pacific confirmed. The airline's engineering team is conducting technical inspections on the aircraft, which will return to service after repairs.

The Civil Aviation Department said it has requested a report from Cathay Pacific and will continue to follow up in coordination with the Air Accident Investigation Authority.

Cathay Pacific tailstrike go-around

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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