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NEWS

New Home Ownership Scheme ballot drawn

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The latest ballot for the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2025 was held this morning, with the first 10 numbers drawn in the order of 06, 28, 63, 29, 81, 16, 22, 60, 18 and 89.

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Applicants under the latest sale of the Home Ownership Scheme 2025, Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme 2025 and White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2025 will have their flat selection priority determined according to the last two digits of their application numbers.

The Hong Kong Housing Authority earlier said it had received about 105,000 applications. Among them, around 28,000 applicants applied for both HOS 2025 and GSH 2025, while around 41,000 applied for both HOS 2025 and WSM 2025.

HOS 2025 covers five new developments: Wui Hei Court in Kam Tin, Yu Fung Court in Tung Chung, Long Fung Court in Ping Shan, Kai Yeung Court in Kai Tak and Ying Fai Court in Tseung Kwan O. The flats’ saleable areas range from 281 to 560 square feet, with prices from HK$1.5 million to HK$4.8 million.

The GSH 2025 project is Shing Chi Court in Kowloon Bay, offering flats with saleable areas ranging from 280 to 469 square feet. Prices range from HK$1.68 million to HK$3.54 million.

The two schemes offer a total of 7,783 flats for sale, with HOS flats sold at 70 percent of market value and GSH flats at 60 percent. Another 2,000 flats will be made available under a special sales arrangement for owners of Wang Fuk Court.
 

HOS 2025Home Ownership Scheme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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