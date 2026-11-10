Kai Tak Sports Park draws 2.8m visitors in first 18 months, prepares to host BTS and Bruno Mars

Kai Tak Sports Park has hosted more than 190 international and local sports, cultural, and entertainment events during its initial 18 months of operations since opening in March 2025.

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The premier venue has drawn an aggregate attendance exceeding 2.8 million spectators to its Main Stadium, establishing itself as a central anchor in Hong Kong's mega-event landscape. Looking ahead, the sports precinct is scheduled to welcome world-class headliners, including BTS and Bruno Mars, reinforcing global entertainment confidence in the city's event-hosting infrastructure.

Chief executive officer Andrew Kam indicated that the successful event pipeline illustrates how international industry leaders view Hong Kong as a reliable and high-capacity destination. He noted that the park will continue leveraging its advanced facilities and aligning with government initiatives to convert high visitor volumes into tangible economic value for the territory.

International superstars draw global crowds and reinforce regional hub status

Over the past year and a half, the sports park has accommodated a roster of globally renowned performers, staging shows for acts such as Coldplay, The Weeknd, Blackpink, and BigBang.

These major productions attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators from Hong Kong, the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and overseas markets, injecting notable dynamism into the local economy and nightlife scene.

The sustained arrival of top-tier performers continues with forthcoming stadium dates featuring BTS, Charlie Puth, and Bruno Mars. Management highlighted that securing prominent global tours demonstrates escalating industry trust in Hong Kong's operational capabilities, solidifying the city's longstanding standing as Asia's mega-events capital.

Alignment with policy goals to transform visitor footfall into broader economic gains

Operating as an essential driver within Hong Kong's five-year development agenda and official policy framework, the venue focuses on advancing sports industrialization alongside the broader event-driven economy.

Park management stated that ongoing coordination with the special administrative region government will maximize the precinct's specialized venue design and venue operations.

By continuously introducing premier sporting tournaments, concerts, and cultural gatherings, the complex aims to facilitate integration across culture, athletics, and tourism.

These initiatives are designed to stimulate business across neighboring retail, hospitality, and catering sectors, effectively turning large-scale event crowds into widespread economic returns and bolstering Hong Kong's competitiveness on the international stage.