Night Recap - November 10, 2026

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Hong Kong to stage largest-ever WinterFest as A Symphony of Lights prepares for final bow

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Hong Kong is preparing to stage its most extensive winter tourism campaign to date, featuring multi-district festive installations, citywide retail promotions, and an upgraded New Year's Eve fireworks showcase themed around the 30th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Autumn breeze drops by HK before warmth returns next week

Hong Kong woke to its coolest morning this autumn at 17.5 degrees, but the Observatory says the chill will last only days before the mercury climbs back to 29 degrees next week.

Northern Link cost cut to $86.2b, full line targeted to open by 2034

The government has approved the project agreement for Part 2 of the Northern Link project, bringing the estimated cost of the combined Main Line and Spur Line to HK$86.2 billion, 28 percent below the original estimate.

Juror discharged as Abby Choi murder trial enters 34th day

A juror was discharged from the high-profile murder trial of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, leaving eight panel members to hear the remainder of the case as proceedings entered their 34th day in the High Court.

Govt deploys artificial intelligence and night patrols to combat dripping air conditioners across HK

Authorities in Hong Kong are stepping up enforcement and introducing advanced artificial intelligence tools to tackle the persistent nuisance of dripping air conditioners, lawmakers heard during a Legislative Council panel meeting on Monday afternoon.

Business Today

HKMA proposes designating post-secondary institutions and park companies as domestic public sector entities

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday that it proposed to amend the Banking (Capital) Rules to designate government-related entities, including 11 post-secondary institutions and three park companies, as domestic public sector entities, with the amendments planned to be submitted to the Legislative Council in the first quarter of 2027.

China's Moonshot AI rents Nvidia advanced chips in 432m yuan contracts: Bloomberg

Chinese artificial intelligence lab Moonshot AI tapped Nvidia's most advanced chips this summer despite the US block, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing documents filed with Beijing regulators.

One Marina in To Kwa Wan sells all 138 units on Tuesday

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, sold all 138 units of the second batch on Tuesday, generating nearly HK$1.2 billion.

China’s first yuan green bond sale in Canada records over 59 bln subscriptions

China’s first yuan-denominated green sovereign bond issuance in Canada has drawn more than 59 billion in subscriptions, 13.7 times the amount offered, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese chip firms Denglin, Xinde open mixed in Hong Kong debuts

Chinese chip firms Suzhou Denglin Technology (9917) and Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor Technology (7672) made mixed Hong Kong trading debuts on Tuesday after raising a combined HK$2.36 billion in initial public offerings.

World/China

Nvidia 'honey trap' figure linked to disgraced mainland fund manager 'husband'

The Chinese businesswoman at the centre of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's extramarital scandal has deep ties to a disgraced mainland fund manager who was reportedly detained by Shanghai police earlier this year.

Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran strikes for now

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister in White House talks.

US aircraft evacuated from second UKA?base due to Iran threat, WSJ reports

The US military evacuated aircraft from a second airbase in Britain on Monday after a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford airbase over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

South Korea's Lee says Seoul must build bipartisan support in US Congress

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged his government on Tuesday to build bipartisan support in the US Congress as Seoul navigates the economic and security implications of the US midterm elections.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's woes evoke sympathy, disbelief in his birthplace Taiwan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is drawing both sympathy and disbelief in his birthplace Taiwan, where he has rock star status, after dramatic revelations of his affair with a woman who could have been a Chinese spy.