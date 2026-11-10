John Lee to lead tribute at ceremony marking Sun Yat-sen's 160th birth anniversary

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will officiate and deliver a speech at a ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the birthday of Sun Yat-sen.

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Set to be held at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park at 10am, the ceremony will feature a performance by the Police Band, the singing of the national anthem by a joint choir from King's College and Belilios Public School, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a collective bow in tribute by all attendees.

The guest list will include senior officials from both the Hong Kong government and central authorities, alongside lawmakers, community leaders, and representatives from youth, student, and uniformed groups.

In conjunction with the anniversary, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), in collaboration with Hong Kong Baptist University, will launch a special thematic exhibition at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Museum.

According to the department, this marks the first time the museum has centered an exhibition on the historical public image and iconography of Dr. Sun.

The curated display will feature more than 80 sets of historical artifacts and relics associated with Sun, alongside approximately 100 archival photographs, contemporary newspaper clippings, and period records.

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday and will run through July 7 of next year, with free admission.