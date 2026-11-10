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NEWS

Parents vent frustration over rigid school uniform policies amid sudden autumn temperature plunge

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A sudden temperature plunge across Hong Kong has ignited widespread frustration among parents after several schools refused to let pupils switch to winter uniforms early. 

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The Hong Kong Observatory recorded a morning low of roughly 17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the coolest autumn reading this year. The unseasonable chill prompted an online outcry when an aggrieved parent complained that campus administrators barred children from wearing warmer attire despite the cold snap.

The post triggered extensive debate across local platforms, drawing sympathy from parents who criticized schools for enforcing rigid dress codes at the expense of student welfare.

Commentators expressed annoyance at the apparent lack of empathy, highlighting the contrast between staff members dressing warmly while students were required to wear thin summer garments. 

Many argued that rules should accommodate sudden weather changes, especially since forecasters had signaled the front days earlier. Others cited proactive schools that had issued early uniform notices or permitted plain casual jackets for warmth.

Secondary principal advises flexibility through early activation of transition periods

Addressing the controversy, a secondary school principal explained that schools adhere to institutional guidelines and administrative routines when scheduling seasonal uniform changes.

The educator noted that because the temperature drop arrived abruptly and was expected to last only a few days, institutions with fixed schedules found it challenging to alter dates on short notice.

Nonetheless, the principal pointed out that schools could exercise discretionary flexibility. Most campuses operate an approximate two-week grace period during seasonal transitions.

In the event of an unexpected chill, management could advance that adjustment window, allowing students to wear adequate protective layers without breaching school rules.

Practical layering strategies help students maintain core warmth without breaching school rules

While awaiting official seasonal transitions, families can utilize subtle layering methods to keep children warm on their daily commute. Parents can dress children in thermal inner shirts beneath summer attire, alongside fitted leggings under skirts or lightweight thermal underwear under trousers. 

School-approved accessories such as plain dark scarves, gloves, and thick wool socks offer flexible warmth that students can stow away once afternoon temperatures rise.

Once winter attire is permitted, adopting a three-layer system—combining thermal base layers, knitwear, and windproof outer jackets—provides optimal protection against bitter morning winds.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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