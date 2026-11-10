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NEWS

Two stray mongrels without microchips captured in Cheung Chau

NEWS
49 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) rounded up two unattended mongrels near Tung Tai San Tsuen and Cheung Kwai Estate on Cheung Chau during a targeted operation on Monday.

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Both dogs were transported to an animal management center for quarantine and medical observation. Preliminary examinations confirmed that neither canine was microchipped.

The AFCD said officials are cross-referencing lost-and-found records to establish whether the animals have registered owners.

If no owners come forward, veterinary surgeons and animal welfare personnel at the facility will keep the dogs under close evaluation.

In accordance with standard protocol, canines assessed to be healthy and of mild temperament will be transferred to designated animal welfare partner organizations for desexing and rehoming through public adoption programs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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