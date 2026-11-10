HK court opens first trial in ICAC's $520m building maintenance bid-rigging case this Wed

The District Court will begin hearing arguments on Wednesday in the first of five cases involving 23 defendants charged in connection with a HK$520 million building maintenance bid-rigging scheme.

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The 23 defendants were among those arrested in the ICAC's "Fire Net" operation in 2023, which targeted key members of a building maintenance corruption syndicate.

Those charged encompass engineering consultants, contractors, members of building owners’ corporations and committees, middlemen, and property management personnel. All face counts of conspiracy to offer and accept an advantage, alongside conspiracy to defraud.

The tainted tenders covered repair and maintenance projects across 16 residential and commercial properties, with an aggregate contract value estimated at HK$520 million. Kickbacks and illicit payments linked to the scheme reportedly exceeded HK$6.5 million.

The anti-graft agency stated that extensive enforcement sweeps since 2023 have led to the arrests of over 200 people.

Over that span, the ICAC has formally charged 35 individuals and two corporations across nine separate cases, successfully intercepting and stalling more than HK$500 million in compromised work tenders.