Police hunt suspect who slashed girlfriend at NOVO LAND apartment 

Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who allegedly slashed his 23-year-old girlfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument at the NOVO LAND residential estate in Tuen Mun on Tuesday morning.

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The incident occurred inside an apartment when the man reportedly lost control of his emotions and attacked his girlfriend with a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife as their dispute escalated.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the apartment immediately. The victim, who sustained a knife wound to her forehead and minor leg injuries, was left bleeding at the scene.

The estate's security personnel alerted the police after discovering the incident. The injured woman, who remained conscious, was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital for medical treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, police have classified the case as assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

No arrests have been made so far, and the case has been handed over to the Tuen Mun District Criminal Investigation Team 1 for active follow-up.